icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Sep, 2022 15:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Talk show saves politician’s life

What is believed to be a Ukrainian missile strike hit the office of a pro-Russian official in Kherson when he was away for a TV appearance
Talk show saves politician’s life
Kirill Stremousov. ©  Crimea 24

Deputy head of the Kherson military-civilian administration managed to avoid almost certain death in a suspected Ukrainian attack on his office on Friday as he had left for a TV talk show. 

“Today I could have died, but God saved me,” Kirill Stremousov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that he was alive “thanks to chance and all those who need me.” The official claims that one of the five US-made HIMARS rockets reportedly launched by Ukrainian troops on Kherson city center landed right on his office.

Stremousov was invited to appear on the 'Speak the Truth' talk show on Crimea 24 TV by Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the head of the peninsula.

“When I told the editors on Monday that Kirill Stremousov should be invited to the talk show [...] I could not even imagine that it would be saving his life.” Kryuchkov said on social media.

Ukrainian strike hits Kherson administration – authorities
Read more
Ukrainian strike hits Kherson administration – authorities

Stremousov claims that the target of the Ukrainian forces was the acting head of the Kherson military-civilian administration Sergey Eliseev as well as a meeting of municipal authorities of the region. None of the high-ranking officials were injured in the attack, the official said, but several other people lost their lives or were injured.

According to the local health authority, at least 13 people sustained injuries in the attack on the city center on Friday, of which three are currently in a critical condition. They also reported that the attacks left three people dead – two passersby and a driver for a region official.

The city of Kherson has been under Russian control since early March, shortly after the country launched its military operation in Ukraine. Late last month, Kiev troops began a counteroffensive in the region, which, according to Moscow, has failed completely, with the Ukrainian military suffering heavy casualties.

Top stories

RT Features

15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war on Russia
0:00
24:56
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies