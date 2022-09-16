Blast rocks prosecutor's office in LPR

Several people were injured in an explosion in Lugansk, according to officials

An explosion has rocked the prosecutor general’s office in Lugansk, the capital of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), on Friday, with local officials reporting several casualties.

A local security service representative said that the area has been cordoned off. The exact number of casualties is so far unclear.

Videos posted on social media show that the explosion damaged the third floor of the building and reportedly hit the office of Sergey Gorenko, the LPR’s prosecutor general.

The staff of the prosecutor office has been evacuated.

The republic, along with the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic, was recognized as independent by Russia in late February, prior to the beginning of the military campaign in Ukraine. The LPR was fully liberated from Kiev’s troops in early July by Russian and allied forces.