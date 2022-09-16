icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Sep, 2022 09:20
Blast rocks prosecutor's office in LPR

Several people were injured in an explosion in Lugansk, according to officials
An explosion has rocked the prosecutor general’s office in Lugansk, the capital of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), on Friday, with local officials reporting several casualties.

A local security service representative said that the area has been cordoned off. The exact number of casualties is so far unclear.  

Videos posted on social media show that the explosion damaged the third floor of the building and reportedly hit the office of Sergey Gorenko, the LPR’s prosecutor general.

The staff of the prosecutor office has been evacuated.

The republic, along with the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic, was recognized as independent by Russia in late February, prior to the beginning of the military campaign in Ukraine. The LPR was fully liberated from Kiev’s troops in early July by Russian and allied forces.

