Another gunfight breaks out between former Soviet republics

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan blame each other for the renewed cross-border skirmishes

Border guards from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have once again exchanged fire on Friday morning, following an escalation of tensions earlier in the week.

The Kyrgyz military officials accused Tajikistan of a “treacherous attack on border and civilian facilities” and claimed that sporadic clashes were taking place “all along the border” as the situation remained tense as of 3am GMT. The government in Bishkek reportedly ordered evacuations from several border areas.

Tajikistan in turn claimed that Kyrgyz border guards shelled one of their border posts with mortars, and accused the neighbor of an unprovoked “armed attack” on several settlements.

There was no official confirmation of any fatalities from the latest flare-up. A previous similar indicent on Wednesday morning claimed the life of at least one soldier and wounded several others.

Tensions occasionally spike between the two Central Asian countries as they are unable to fully agree on their 1,000km-long border. While Russia has no shared borders with either, both former Soviet states are part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a mutual defense pact, analogous to the US-led NATO bloc, made up of six former Soviet republics also including Russia, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

In a separate border incident this week involving another CSTO member, Armenia blamed its neighbor Azerbaijan for launching artillery and drone strikes early on Tuesday. Dozens of soldiers on both sides were killed in the ensuing firefight. However, after Yerevan sought help from the military bloc, Azerbaijan proposed a “humanitarian ceasefire.”