icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Sep, 2022 20:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Monkeypox reaches Ukraine

The disease has previously been found in more than 100 countries worldwide
Monkeypox reaches Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: A monkeypox patient shows a lesion on his hand at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital in Lima, Peru, August 16, 2022 ©  AFP / Ernesto Benavides

Ukrainian health officials on Thursday confirmed the country’s first case of monkeypox, which has spread to more than 100 countries worldwide, primarily affecting gay men. 

The case was confirmed by a Ukrainian medical laboratory, which conducted a PCR test on the patient. Among the symptoms reported by the man were a high temperature and a rash on his body. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, the patient had no contact with known monkeypox patients and had not traveled abroad.

Endemic to parts of West and Central Africa, monkeypox cases began appearing in Europe earlier this year, with the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in July. According to WHO figures from last week, more than 52,000 cases and 18 deaths have been confirmed in 102 countries.

Worldwide monkeypox cases top 50,000 – WHO
Read more
Worldwide monkeypox cases top 50,000 – WHO

The virus overwhelmingly affects gay and bisexual men, who make up 98% of patients, according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month. While the WHO is uncertain whether sexual activity is the only means of transmitting the virus, the paper noted that 95% of patients studied contracted it via sex with other men.

In the US and Europe, cases have been reported in children and animals.

Monkeypox is similar to human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. Its symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, and those afflicted develop distinctive skin lesions. These symptoms generally recede within two to four weeks, and those affected usually make a full recovery.

A combined monkeypox/smallpox vaccine manufactured by Bavarian Nordic has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. No vaccines have been made available in Ukraine, with the health ministry’s website citing “the lack of registered cases and the reduced probability of their introduction.”

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies