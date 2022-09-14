icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 23:11
Ukraine president involved in Kiev car crash

Vladimir Zelensky’s motorcade got into an accident in Kiev, his spokesman said
Ukraine president involved in Kiev car crash
Ukrainian President Voladimir Zelensky visits the city of Izyum, Kharkov region, Ukraine, September 14, 2022 ©  Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

President Vladimir Zelensky was injured in a crash involving his motorcade in Kiev, but not seriously, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday evening, citing his press secretary Sergei Nikiforov. The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly hospitalized. Zelensky was examined by a doctor but not taken to a hospital, according to Nikiforov. 

Zelensky was apparently on his way back from a day trip to Izyum, a city in Kharkov Region that was until recently held by Russian troops. Ukrainian forces claimed it over the weekend, after Moscow announced a “redeployment” of forces into the Lugansk People’s Republic.

The Ukrainian president was accompanied by French celebrity Bernard Henri-Levy. Photos from the visit shared by Zelensky on social media showed one of his bodyguards sporting a patch used by the SS-Totenkopfverbande units in Nazi Germany.

READ MORE: Zelensky guard appears to wear Nazi insignia

