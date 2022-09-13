icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Sep, 2022 23:39
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine has put world on brink of ‘nuclear catastrophe’ – Moscow

Kiev’s attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are terrorism, says Duma chairman Volodin
Ukraine has put world on brink of ‘nuclear catastrophe’ – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, southeastern Ukraine, August 7, 2022 ©  Russian Defense Ministry via AP

Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are creating an unacceptable danger of radiation release, chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday. While the US doesn’t seem to care about the potential damage to Ukraine and its European NATO allies, Moscow will act to prevent this disaster from happening, the speaker of the Russian parliament said.

“Kiev’s terrorist actions are putting the world on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe. We cannot allow this to happen,” Volodin said, opening the legislature’s autumn session.

The US may be far away from the ZNPP, while “their NATO allies in Europe stand to suffer” in case of a radioactive release, Volodin pointed out. The US and EU parliaments are silent about the threat, but many other states around the world share Russia’s concern about the situation, he said.

Russia has controlled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant since March. Attacks on the facility started in July, with the Russian Defense Ministry documenting more than 30 artillery and drone strikes, as well as two attempts by Ukrainian commandos to storm the plant, one during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission earlier this month. Kiev has accused Moscow of staging the shelling to make Ukraine look bad, even though its military eventually admitted to targeting the area.

Ukraine and Russia interested in nuclear plant ceasefire – UN READ MORE: Ukraine and Russia interested in nuclear plant ceasefire – UN

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who personally led the mission to inspect the plant, said on Monday that both Russia and Ukraine are “interested” in a proposal for a local ceasefire and a security zone around the ZNPP. All of its six reactors are currently offline, due to the ongoing artillery threat.

Moscow has rejected any notion of withdrawing its troops from the area, however, with the Kremlin saying that the only discussion at this time was “about forcing the Ukrainian side to stop the barbaric shelling” of the premises.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Volodin said that “time has once again shown the correctness of the decision” by President Vladimir Putin to send troops into Ukraine in February.

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Counteroffensive’
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies