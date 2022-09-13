icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Sep, 2022 00:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Armenian PM calls Putin and Macron over ‘Azerbaijan aggression’

PM reaches out to Moscow and Paris after Azerbaijan’s attack with artillery and drones
Armenian PM calls Putin and Macron over ‘Azerbaijan aggression’
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 7, 2022 ©  Valery Sharifulin / TASS via AP

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron in the early hours of Tuesday, after Azerbaijan opened fire with artillery and drones on several areas along the border. 

In separate phone calls, Pashinyan told Putin and Macron about the “provocative, aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia, which began at midnight,” and “stressed the importance of an adequate response from the international community,” the government in Yerevan said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry claimed that military and civilian infrastructure in Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Ishkhanasar have been shelled, and that there were reports of casualties. Azerbaijani claims that the shelling was started by Armenia were “completely false,” Yerevan added.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry accused Armenian “saboteurs” of mining roads and infrastructure on the Azeri side of the border over the weekend, causing an unspecified number of military casualties. Baku also denounced as “false” the reports of a “full-scale invasion” by Azerbaijan into Armenian territory.

Azerbaijan strikes Armenian border READ MORE: Azerbaijan strikes Armenian border

Armenian media reported that Russia had mediated a ceasefire that would start at 02:30 local time, but Azerbaijan has denied that. The fighting is reportedly ongoing.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at odds ever since they declared independence from the Soviet Union, primarily over Nagorno Karabakh – which was inside Azerbaijan but had a majority ethnic Armenian population. Armenians prevailed in the early 1990s, establishing control of most of the enclave and territories connecting it to Armenia proper. In September 2020, Baku launched a campaign to reclaim the territory, with the help of Turkish-supplied drones.

A ceasefire brokered by Moscow left half of Nagorno-Karabakh inhabited by Armenians and protected by Russian peacekeepers, while all other territories previously controlled by Yerevan were ceded back to Baku.

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Counteroffensive’
0:00
28:2
Ferocity of animosity? B.K. Sharma, director of the United Service Institution of India and Valdai Club expert
0:00
29:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies