12 Sep, 2022 20:58
Civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russian region

Most of the victims were Ukrainian citizens, the governor of the Russian Belgorod region bordering Ukraine said
A shell crater is seen in the town of Logachevka in Russia’s Belgorod region on September 12, 2022. ©  Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk

Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Logachevka in Russia’s Belgorod region on Monday, the region’s head, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel. The shelling killed an elderly woman and left four injured, he said, adding that they had been taken to a local hospital.

The deceased woman and three of the injured people were all Ukrainian citizens, Gladkov said, adding that the fourth person is a local resident.

There was also “partial destruction” of several private houses, cars and a power transmission line, the official said, adding that local emergency services had to temporarily halt gas and electricity supply to the town. Local authorities were also ordered to evacuate Logachevka residents in the wake of the shelling.

Logachevka is located close to Russia’s border with Ukraine, with a border crossing located nearby. According to Russian media, the Russian military responded to the shelling with an airstrike that forced the Ukrainian troops to leave their position and “disperse.”

Since the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, Kiev’s forces have carried out numerous strikes on settlements and border checkpoints in Russia’s regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk. The attacks, which mainly involved drones and mortars, have hit both infrastructure and residential areas, resulting in destruction, injuries, and several civilian deaths, local authorities reported.

In mid-August, officials in the Belgorod region reported discovering anti-personnel mines in several municipalities. At that time, Gladkov said that mines were found near an urban area shelled by the Ukrainian military back in May.

In August, a boy lost his hand after trying to disassemble ammunition that he had found in his village in the Belgorod region. He had also severely damaged his face and eyes, Gladkov said. In May, a truck driver was also killed in a mortar strike in the neighboring Kursk region.

