icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Sep, 2022 07:25
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin and Macron discuss safety at Zaporozhye nuclear plant

The two leaders didn’t see eye to eye on who is to blame for the dangerous situation at the facility
Putin and Macron discuss safety at Zaporozhye nuclear plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone on Sunday, trading blame over the precarious situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

During the “detailed and frank exchange of views,” Moscow drew attention to Ukraine’s repeated shelling of the plant’s facilities, including its radioactive waste storage, “which is fraught with catastrophic consequences,” the statement from the Kremlin read.

The Russian side also informed Macron of the steps Moscow is taking to protect the facility, while also urging the West to convince Kiev to immediately stop its attacks on the plant.

Meanwhile, a separate readout of the call from the Elysee Palace largely pinned the blame for the situation in Zaporozhye on Russia, adding that the “occupation” by Russian troops is putting the facility at risk.

Ukraine suffers massive blackout after ‘Russian strikes’
Read more
Ukraine suffers massive blackout after ‘Russian strikes’

[Macron] asked that Russian forces withdraw their heavy and light weapons from the [Zaporozhye plant] and that the [International Atomic Energy Agency’s] recommendations be followed to ensure safety at the site,” the statement read. Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that Moscow does not station heavy weaponry at or near the facility.

At the same time, according to the Kremlin, both sides said they were ready to engage in a “non-politicized interaction” to address safety concerns at the facility with the participation of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which inspected the plant earlier this month.

On Sunday, the last working power unit at the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, which has been under Russian control since March, was switched off. According to Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporozhye Region administration, the decision was made due to continued shelling of the plant by Ukraine. The constantly changing mode in which the reactors and turbines were forced to operate because of the attacks created the risk of an accident, he said.

On Friday, in the wake of the IAEA inspection of the plant, Rafael Grossi, the watchdog’s director, insisted that all attacks on the facility must cease, warning of a looming “nuclear accident.” To stop this from happening, he urged Moscow and Kiev to establish a kind of “sanctuary” at the plant by reaching a “simple protection agreement” that would see the two sides “agree in principle that the plant should not be attacked.”

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Counteroffensive’
0:00
28:2
Ferocity of animosity? B.K. Sharma, retired major general and director of the United Service Institution of India
0:00
29:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies