Putin sends condolences upon Queen Elizabeth’s death

The Russian president has sent a telegram to Britain’s new King Charles III

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences over Queen Elizabeth’s death to the new British monarch, the Kremlin press service said in a brief statement on Thursday.

“The most important events in the modern history of the United Kingdom are inseparably linked to the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage,” Putin said, wishing Charles III “courage and perseverance” in the face of this “heavy and irreparable loss.”

“I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain,” the Russian president added.

Queen Elizabeth died at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at the age of 96 earlier in the day. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history with 70 years on the throne. The Queen had been placed under “medical supervision” shortly before her death, while senior royals rushed to the retreat to spend the final hours with her.

The Queen was succeeded by her eldest son, 73-year-old former Prince Charles, who has opted to keep the name Charles III for his official title.