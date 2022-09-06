icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2022 07:25
Putin visits major international war games

India and China are among the nations that sent troops to take part in the Vostok 2022 drills
Putin visits major international war games
September 6, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the final part of the military strategic command and staff exercises of the troops of the Eastern Military District ‘Vostok-2022’, which is taking place at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Primorsky Region. ©  RIA/Mikhail Klimentyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin is touring a military range in the country’s Far East, which is hosting the international Vostok 2022 drills.

Putin arrived at the Sergeevsky range in Primorsky Region on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists as he explained the Russian leader’s itinerary. 

After holding a closed-door meeting with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the president plans to observe the ongoing military maneuvers, Peskov added.

Vostok 2022 is part of a series of strategic military training exercises held by Russia each year. It is hosted by one of its military districts on a rotating basis. This year, the Eastern Military District welcomed 13 foreign nations, which sent troops and observers to Russia.

Over 2,000 foreign troops joined 50,000 Russian soldiers and officers for the drills, the Defense Ministry told journalists. The countries taking part include Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Tajikistan.

