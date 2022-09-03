icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Sep, 2022 21:52
HomeRussia & FSU

Chechen leader says his time ‘has come’

Ramzan Kadyrov flirts with the idea of resigning in recent video address
Chechen leader says his time ‘has come’
Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov during a speech to Russian servicemen in Grozny © Sputnik

Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been serving as the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic for 15 years, has revealed that he deserves “an indefinite and long vacation,” as he has held his position for too long. 

Kadyrov shared a video address in his Telegram channel on Saturday in which he shared his thoughts about becoming the main “long-liver” among the heads of Russian regions. He quipped that probably the “time has come” for him to consider resigning, before he is “kicked out.” The Chechen leader said that his youth is gone and "we will try to leave in time.”

“I myself noticed that I’ve been holding on for too long. I think that I fully deserved an indefinite and long vacation,” he commented on his video.

Kadyrov cited a Chechen proverb as an example. “We have a saying in the Caucasus, no matter how long-awaited a guest is, it’s nice when he leaves on time,” he said, hinting at resignation.

Kadyrov made similar statements in November 2017 and February 2016. Then he said that it was time for him to leave the post of head of the republic.

Kadyrov took charge of Chechnya in 2007. Since then, he has been invariably in charge of the republic. At present in Russia there are no restrictions on terms of regional heads.

Top stories

RT Features

The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies