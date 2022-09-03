Chechen leader says his time ‘has come’

Ramzan Kadyrov flirts with the idea of resigning in recent video address

Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been serving as the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic for 15 years, has revealed that he deserves “an indefinite and long vacation,” as he has held his position for too long.

Kadyrov shared a video address in his Telegram channel on Saturday in which he shared his thoughts about becoming the main “long-liver” among the heads of Russian regions. He quipped that probably the “time has come” for him to consider resigning, before he is “kicked out.” The Chechen leader said that his youth is gone and "we will try to leave in time.”

“I myself noticed that I’ve been holding on for too long. I think that I fully deserved an indefinite and long vacation,” he commented on his video.

Kadyrov cited a Chechen proverb as an example. “We have a saying in the Caucasus, no matter how long-awaited a guest is, it’s nice when he leaves on time,” he said, hinting at resignation.

Kadyrov made similar statements in November 2017 and February 2016. Then he said that it was time for him to leave the post of head of the republic.

Kadyrov took charge of Chechnya in 2007. Since then, he has been invariably in charge of the republic. At present in Russia there are no restrictions on terms of regional heads.