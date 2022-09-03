icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Sep, 2022 16:46
Ukrainian boy shoots rocket launcher at his brother

At least four children are injured in an incident at an arms fair in the city of Chernigov
Ukrainian boy shoots rocket launcher at his brother
A live munition went off during an arms show in the east Ukrainian city of Chernigov on Saturday, injuring at least five people including four children, some of them seriously, according to the prosecutor general’s office. Local media have reported a higher tally, saying four adults and four children were injured. 

The incident occurred during an open-air “weaponry exhibition” held by a local museum. According to media reports, a 10-year-old boy was playing with an anti-tank weapon, believed to be a Soviet-made RPG-18 single-use rocket-propelled grenade.

The boy reportedly aimed the weapon at his 12-year-old brother and discharged it, injuring his sibling and several bystanders, including a 2-year-old child. All the injured were apparently hit only by the weapon’s exhaust, as the munition itself blasted away, striking the roof of a house, according to local authorities.

It was not immediately clear whether the boy was able to ready the grenade launcher on his own or if the weapon was put on display in its battle-ready state. RPGs of that type need to be unfolded before use, and once in that state, have no safety features.  

Ukraine admits shelling area around nuclear plant

Ukrainian officials have provided conflicting accounts of the incident and the exact nature of the arms show. According to prosecutors, the event was staged by a local territorial defense unit, displaying its own armaments. The head of the local military-civilian administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, claimed the origins of the “dangerous exhibits” were unclear and the whole event was organized to provide an “interactive” experience for children.  

However, the Chernigov city bcouncil insists it was not aware of the event, and did not provide permission to hold it. Some media reported that the show was organized by unspecified “volunteers,” who held a fundraiser to procure combat vehicles for Ukrainian troops.

Top stories

RT Features

The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE

