icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Sep, 2022 22:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine nuclear plant targeted again – official

Local Russian authorities report renewed shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP after the IAEA visit
Ukraine nuclear plant targeted again – official
An IAEA motorcade leaves after inspecting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar, Ukraine, September 1, 2022 ©  Russian Defense Ministry via AP

Ukrainian artillery targeted the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar again, local military-civilian administration member Vladimir Rogov said shortly before midnight on Friday, with at least one heavy projectile allegedly hitting between reactors two and three. The attack comes after Ukraine’s military admitted to bombing the area for the first time and a failed attempt by Kiev’s commandos to seize the plant while UN inspectors were visiting.

Four rounds impacted the area of the Zaporozhye NPP, Rogov said on Telegram, three of which struck about 400 meters to the east. The shelling has cut the main power line along the Dnieper river, so the ZNPP is having to divert power for its own operational needs, he added. 

The renewed attack comes after the departure of the main International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, which visited the plant on Thursday. However, IAEA director Rafael Grossi told reporters on Friday that six of the agency’s experts stayed behind in Energodar. Four of them will return after the weekend and two will remain as a “permanent presence” at the ZNPP, Grossi said after landing in Vienna.

Ukraine admits shelling area around nuclear plant READ MORE: Ukraine admits shelling area around nuclear plant

“If something happens or if any limitation comes, they are going to be reporting it to us. It’s no longer a matter of A said this and B said the contrary,” Grossi said. “For those who may have intentions on the plant, knowing that international inspectors are there, witnessing and informing immediately what is happening, has, I think, an inherent very important stabilizing effect.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff admitted for the first time that Kiev’s troops have targeted the area of the nuclear power plant. In an official briefing on Friday they claimed to have destroyed three Russian artillery systems “in the areas of the settlements of Kherson and Energodar.” Previously, Kiev claimed that Russian troops stationed in the area were staging false-flag attacks to make Ukraine look bad.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, there have been 29 attacks against the Zaporozhye facility since July 18, involving 120 artillery projectiles and 16 kamikaze drones.

UN nuclear watchdog should be mistrusted ‘by default’ – Zelensky aide READ MORE: UN nuclear watchdog should be mistrusted ‘by default’ – Zelensky aide

On Thursday, as the IAEA mission approached the plant, a group of Ukrainian commandos landed in Energodar using boats and tried to take over the facility. Both the initial wave and their reinforcements were eliminated by Russian troops, Moscow said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky complained on Friday that Grossi had not demanded the demilitarization of the Zaporozhye NPP and its surroundings, calling it “the key security point of our agreements.” Meanwhile, his adviser Mikhail Podolyak told Ukrainian media that no international organization, including the IAEA, ought to be trusted.

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies