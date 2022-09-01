icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Sep, 2022 14:45
HomeRussia & FSU

RT witnesses UN nuclear experts’ work at Ukraine power plant (VIDEO) 

International experts arrived at the Zaporozhye facility amid new escalation

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have begun inspecting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, RT reports from the facility.

Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other of landing shells and missiles dangerously close to reactors and other crucial infrastructure. The inspectors arrived on Thursday, soon after reports emerged of renewed artillery fire and fierce combat in the vicinity of the plant. 

“Rafael Grossi and the staff of the Zaporozhye plant are currently inspecting the location where the shells from Ukrainian artillery fell today,” RT’s Alexey Repin reports. 

“It wasn’t part of the initial program, but the plans are changing in real time. For example, it was expected that the IAEA team would be traveling across the plant by cars, but, as we are seeing, they prefer to walk,” he says.

READ MORE: Ukrainian troops captured during raid on nuclear plant – official 

Europe’s biggest nuclear plant was seized by Russian troops shortly after Moscow launched a military operation in the neighboring country in late February. Several hours before the IAEA team’s arrival, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had repelled a Ukrainian attempt to recapture the facility. 

International inspectors are tasked with examining the general condition of the plant and assessing the damage to its facilities.

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies