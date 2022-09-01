RT witnesses UN nuclear experts’ work at Ukraine power plant (VIDEO) 

International experts arrived at the Zaporozhye facility amid new escalation

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have begun inspecting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, RT reports from the facility.

Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other of landing shells and missiles dangerously close to reactors and other crucial infrastructure. The inspectors arrived on Thursday, soon after reports emerged of renewed artillery fire and fierce combat in the vicinity of the plant.

“Rafael Grossi and the staff of the Zaporozhye plant are currently inspecting the location where the shells from Ukrainian artillery fell today,” RT’s Alexey Repin reports.

“It wasn’t part of the initial program, but the plans are changing in real time. For example, it was expected that the IAEA team would be traveling across the plant by cars, but, as we are seeing, they prefer to walk,” he says.

Europe’s biggest nuclear plant was seized by Russian troops shortly after Moscow launched a military operation in the neighboring country in late February. Several hours before the IAEA team’s arrival, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had repelled a Ukrainian attempt to recapture the facility.

International inspectors are tasked with examining the general condition of the plant and assessing the damage to its facilities.