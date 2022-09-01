icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Sep, 2022 11:30
UN team arrives at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

IAEA inspectors have reached the facility in Ukraine amid an escalation in fighting
UN team arrives at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
Cars with delegates of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Vasilevka checkpoint on the way to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. © RIA Novosti

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors have reached the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine amid reports of renewed shelling and combat.

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti published a video of the convoy with UN experts arriving at Europe’s largest nuclear facility on Thursday.

The visit comes hours after the Russian Defense Ministry accused Kiev of dispatching commandos in an attempt to seize the plant. According to Russian officials, the attack has been repelled.

Russian troops took control of the facility shortly after Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring country. As the plant continued to operate with local staff, Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of firing shells and missiles dangerously close to its reactors.

Ukraine launches raid near Zaporozhye nuclear plant – Russia

International experts led by IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi are planning to assess the situation on the ground and examine the damage done to the plant.

