UN nuclear inspectors arrive in Kiev – CNN

The international team is headed to the frontline facility in Zaporozhye

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) dispatched to assess the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have arrived in Kiev, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, which sits on the conflict frontline in southern Ukraine. Reports of shells and missiles landing dangerously close to the facility have sparked fears of a possible nuclear disaster, similar to the one at Chernobyl in 1986.

CNN said its reporters have seen the inspectors at their hotel in the Ukrainian capital. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced the mission’s long-awaited trip on Monday.

The plant was seized by Russian troops days after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine. The facility continued to operate with local staff under Russian control. It was briefly completely taken off the grid last week, but later resumed operation.

Ukrainian and US officials have accused Russia of using the facility as cover for its soldiers. Moscow, meanwhile, insists that it does not keep heavy weapons, including artillery, stationed at the plant.

The international inspectors are planning to check the plant’s reactors and assess the damage done to the facility.