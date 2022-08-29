icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Aug, 2022 10:53
HomeRussia & FSU

Thousands of Russians could lose property in EU country

Russian-owned real estate may pose a threat to Estonia’s national security, an Interior Ministry official claims
Thousands of Russians could lose property in EU country
A view of the old city of Tallinn © AFP / Dimitar Dilkoff

A visa ban could lead to thousands of Russians losing their property in Estonia, the deputy secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Veiko Kommusaar, warned on Monday.

Tallinn has barred access to the country for Russian citizens with Schengen visas issued by Estonia from August 18, due to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

The Baltic nation’s banks have stopped accepting money transfers from Russia as part of earlier EU sanctions. This has made paying utility bills increasingly complicated for Russians who own real estate in Estonia but live in their home country.

Russians who accumulate debt over unpaid utility bills due to the sanctions could eventually lose their property in Estonia, Kommusaar said in an interview with the ERR website.

“Indeed, if it becomes impossible for a person to find ways of dealing with their real estate – extreme consequence may come. We currently don’t see how Estonia can make any concessions in this area,” he said.

Russian tourists pose ‘security threat’ – EU member
Read more
Russian tourists pose ‘security threat’ – EU member

Around 12% of Russians (4,500 people) who own property in Estonia are under threat because of the visa ban, according to the deputy secretary.

Interior Ministry data reveals that Russians possess 41,351 properties in total in the country. But most of them will be unaffected by the entry restrictions as they have residence permits and live in Estonia.

Kommusaar also said it is dangerous for the country of 1.3 million that such a large amount of real estate is concentrated in Russian hands.

“Of course, there are those critical places where owning a property is an immediate threat to our security. There are certainly other places, in the form of single apartments, where the problem isn’t that serious.” 

The official suggested that Estonia must work to limit the possibility of non-EU citizens acquiring real estate in the country.

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies