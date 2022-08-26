icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Aug, 2022 18:54
HomeRussia & FSU

Blast kills police chief in southeastern Ukraine

The officer was mortally wounded by an explosive device hidden in a tree
Blast kills police chief in southeastern Ukraine
©  Telegram / glava_brd

Deputy commander of local traffic police, Alexander Kolesnikov, was killed in an explosion in the southern Ukrainian city of Berdyansk on Friday. The city was seized by Russian forces early in the ongoing conflict and has remained under their control ever since.

The blast occurred at a local holiday house, which is currently used to accommodate temporarily displaced people and refugees, primarily from Mariupol, local mayor, Alexander Saulenko, has said. The explosive device, filled with pre-made shrapnel, was affixed to a tree some three meters above ground, he added.

Kolesnikov’s service vehicle was in the blast zone, while shrapnel also pelted a playground nearby. “During the explosion, miraculously, there was no one on the playground where children could play and be, none of the children were injured,” Saulenko said, blaming the incident on Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian spies detained at nuclear plant – Russia READ MORE: Ukrainian spies detained at nuclear plant – Russia

“There is a Ukrainian trace of the Kiev terrorist regime, which is trying to fight the peaceful population in such fashion, which indicates that they do not think about the victims among children and civilians,” the mayor said.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies