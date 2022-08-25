icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Aug, 2022 13:56
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia reports destruction of eight Ukrainian warplanes

The military also says it hit a military train at a railway station in the town of Chaplino
Russia reports destruction of eight Ukrainian warplanes
FILE PHOTO. A Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet. ©Genya SAVILOV / AFP

Two separate attacks by Russian forces have destroyed or disabled eight Ukrainian Air Force planes, the Defense Ministry in Moscow claimed on Thursday.

In one sortie, Russian warplanes launched precision munitions at a Ukrainian airfield near the city of Mirgorod in the central Poltava Region, military spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said during a daily briefing. Two warplanes, a Su-27 and a Su-24, were destroyed while two other Su-27s and a Su-24 were critically damaged in the raid, he said.

The Ukrainian military reported Russian strikes on “military infrastructure” in the city on Wednesday morning, but did not disclose the damage they caused. According to the Russian side, up to 30 “nationalists” were killed.

The second reported precision strike strike hit Dnepr military air base in Dnepropetrovsk Region, destroying three unspecified military aircraft, according to Konashenkov. As of Thursday, the ministry claims to have destroyed a total of 273 Ukrainian military planes since launching the operation in February.

READ MORE: Russian troops make signficant advance in Ukraine – Moscow

The Russian official also confirmed a strike on a train station in the Ukrainian town of Chaplino, but disputed Kiev’s claims about the nature of the target. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated on Wednesday evening that the attack had killed 22 civilians, including an 11-year-old child. His office updated the death toll on Thursday to 25.

Konashenkov said that an Iskander missile hit a train carrying Ukrainian troops and weapons eastward. He claimed that the strike killed more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed 10 military vehicles.

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies