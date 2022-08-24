icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Aug, 2022 13:49
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia offers visas to Latvian defenders of demolished monument

Police in Riga earlier reported arresting 14 people who were protesting the move
Russia offers visas to Latvian defenders of demolished monument
FILE PHOTO: Checkpoint Burachki on the Russian-Latvian border, Sebezhsky district, highway Moscow-Riga. © Wikipedia

Russia is ready to grant asylum to Latvians who face harassment in their home country for protesting their government’s crackdown on Soviet-era symbols, Moscow’s envoy to Riga has said.

The embassy “has started issuing Russian visas to citizens who had been detained these days near the monument to the liberators of Riga,” Ambassador Mikhail Vanin told Russian television on Wednesday.

This will allow them “to flee Latvian territory and find asylum in Russia, should they need it,” he added.

Latvian police reported detaining 14 people who were demonstrating on Tuesday against the government’s move to demolish the World War II memorial. Law enforcement said the demonstrators were taken into custody for their refusal to disperse when ordered.

The monument has long served as a flashpoint for tensions between Latvia’s government, which brands the historic period when Latvia was part of the Soviet Union as an “occupation,” and the country’s ethnic Russian community, which seeks to preserve some parts of the Soviet legacy.

Latvia detains protesters after destruction of Soviet monument
Read more
Latvia detains protesters after destruction of Soviet monument

Latvian nationalist forces have long sought to rid the country of all Soviet symbols. This campaign gained impetus amid the rift between Russia and Western nations over the conflict in Ukraine.

The government announced earlier in August that the monument in Riga, which had served as a place for commemorating World War II victims, would be torn down and recycled. The promise was carried out on Tuesday, but the move sparked protests.

The Russian embassy called the removal of the monument “an act of vandalism by the state” and accused Riga of mislabeling people who disagree with the decision as a national threat.

The protesters “get roughly detained by the police, while leaders of the state voice various threats against those people, from expulsion and revocation of permanent residency permission to criminal prosecution,” the statement said.

Latvian President Egils Levits said in an interview on Wednesday that Russians in Latvia who are not loyal to the country’s government should be “isolated from society.”

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies