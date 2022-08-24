icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Aug, 2022 10:02
Zaporozhye official killed in car bombing

The head of the Russian-controlled Ukrainian village of Mikhailovka died after his vehicle exploded
Zaporozhye official killed in car bombing
© Telegram / vrogov

The top official in the military-civilian administration of Russian-held Mikhailovka, Ivan Sushko, was killed after his car was blown up by Ukrainian saboteurs, Zaporozhye Region Council member Vladimir Rogov announced on Wednesday.

“An explosive device was planted under the seat of the car of the head of the settlement. As a result of the explosion, Ivan Sushko was wounded and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he soon died,” Rogov said on Telegram.

Just one day earlier, officials in Kherson Region also reported a blast that was targeted at one of the members of the local administration, according to regional head Kirill Stremousov.

He said the perpetrators also used an improvised explosive device and their intended target was Igor Telegin, the deputy head of the department of internal policy of the administration of Kherson Region, which is currently controlled by Russian forces. Stremousov stated that Telegin was not injured as a result of the explosion, which he blamed on local saboteurs.

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
