icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 17:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Two men could face jail over ‘window sex’ seen by minors – media

The suspects, however, insist they were merely fixing a leaky water pipe
Two men could face jail over ‘window sex’ seen by minors – media
FILE PHOTO Silhouette buildings against sky during sunset in Moscow, Russia. © Getty Images / EyeEm / Igor Rostov

Two young Muscovites ended up in legal trouble after allegedly having sex by the window of their apartment in the eastern part of the Russian capital, the media outlet Baza reported on Tuesday.

The alleged sexual act was witnessed by two boys, aged 12 and 13, who notified their mother of the display. The woman alerted local police, who raided the apartment and detained one of the suspects. The other man willingly turned himself in to police the next day, according to Baza. The suspects were identified only as 21-year old Timur and 22-year-old Daniil.

'Gay propaganda' law sees new 'Sims' instalment pulled in Russia READ MORE: 'Gay propaganda' law sees new 'Sims' instalment pulled in Russia

The two men were reportedly placed in pre-trial detention for two months and are facing charges of sexual assault. Given that the victims of the alleged “assault” are below 14 years of age, Timur and Daniil could face lengthy terms of 12-20 years behind bars. In order to convict the two men under that clause, however, prosecutors must prove that they had knowingly and deliberately engaged in sex in front of minors. 

One of the suspects, meanwhile, reportedly told the police that they were not having sexual intercourse at all and that the boys had misinterpreted what they had seen. According to his account, the two young men were fixing a burst water pipe at the apartment and got undressed to avoid getting wet. Moreover, the mother of one of the suspects denied the young men were even gay, insisting her son has a girlfriend, Baza noted.

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies