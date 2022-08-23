icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 11:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev’s envoy accused of ‘ethnic hatred’ against Russians

Kazakhstan’s presidential board condemned a Ukrainian diplomat who spoke about ‘killing Russians’
Kiev’s envoy accused of ‘ethnic hatred’ against Russians
Pyotr Vrublevsky © Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Remarks made this week by the Ukrainian envoy about killing Russians are completely “unacceptable,” the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK) has said.

Pyotr Vrublevsky, the Ukrainian ambassador to the Central Asian country, told a local blogger in an interview about the Ukraine conflict on Monday: “We are trying to kill as many [Russians] as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the fewer our children will have to.”

“In our country, where peace and unity are the key principles of state policy and societal consolidation, such statements are unacceptable and inappropriate, no matter who makes them,” the APK, an advisory body to the president of Kazakhstan, said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

“Diplomacy must serve the ideals of peace and cooperation, not hatred and animosity.”

“The language of animosity is foreign to us,” the APK said, adding that “the propaganda of ethnic hatred is unacceptable in any form.” 

‘We should kill as many Russians as we can’ – Ukrainian envoy
Read more
‘We should kill as many Russians as we can’ – Ukrainian envoy

The Ukrainian diplomat’s words sparked outrage in Russia and among the Russian community in Kazakhstan. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram that “only an ambassador of a terrorist regime can say such things.”

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies