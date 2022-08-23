icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 09:19
Ukraine shells apartment complex in Donetsk – mayor

A residential building took a “direct hit," mayor Alexey Kulemzin said
Ukraine shells apartment complex in Donetsk – mayor
© social media

Ukrainian troops have shelled residential buildings in Donetsk using NATO-supplied 155mm caliber artillery, city officials claimed on Tuesday.

An apartment complex in the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) “took a direct hit,” Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.

Three civilians were killed, Kulemzin added.

A video posted on social media shows gray smoke rising from what appears to be a building in Donetsk.

The mayor later said the city’s ‘Central’ hotel had been hit and posted photos of the damaged building.

Russian news agency TASS reported that the Ukrainians shelled a hotel where journalists are staying.

The office of DPR head Denis Pushilin was struck as well. According to a photo posted by Kulemzin, the building also took a direct hit.

RT
The damaged office of the DPR head Denis Pushilin in Donetsk. © Alexey Kulemzin / Telegram

The news outlet Mash said that several floors of the office had been damaged. The outlet quoted a DPR official as saying that Pushilin was not in the building at the time of the shelling.

