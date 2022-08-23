Ukraine shells apartment complex in Donetsk – mayor

A residential building took a “direct hit," mayor Alexey Kulemzin said

Ukrainian troops have shelled residential buildings in Donetsk using NATO-supplied 155mm caliber artillery, city officials claimed on Tuesday.

An apartment complex in the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) “took a direct hit,” Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.

Three civilians were killed, Kulemzin added.

A video posted on social media shows gray smoke rising from what appears to be a building in Donetsk.

The mayor later said the city’s ‘Central’ hotel had been hit and posted photos of the damaged building.

Russian news agency TASS reported that the Ukrainians shelled a hotel where journalists are staying.

The office of DPR head Denis Pushilin was struck as well. According to a photo posted by Kulemzin, the building also took a direct hit.

The news outlet Mash said that several floors of the office had been damaged. The outlet quoted a DPR official as saying that Pushilin was not in the building at the time of the shelling.