icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 08:46
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky ‘has reasons to fear’ tribunal of troops – Moscow

Open-door court proceedings will expose Kiev’s crimes, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin predicts
Zelensky ‘has reasons to fear’ tribunal of troops – Moscow
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin ©  Vladimir Fedorenko

President Vladimir Zelensky fears that his complicity in war crimes will be exposed during a planned trial of Ukrainian troops, the speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has claimed. This is why he threatened to cut off all talks with Moscow if Russia’s ally in Donbass goes ahead with plans to launch a tribunal in Mariupol later this month.

Writing on social media on Tuesday, Volodin said “everybody” is looking forward to the tribunal, except Zelensky, “who considers it unacceptable.” 

“He and the Kiev regime have reasons to be afraid,” he added. “He and his inner circle ordered to bomb, shoot and kill peaceful citizens: the elderly, women, children. That is why Zelensky is doing everything to prevent the tribunal.”

The lawmaker was referring to a statement Zelensky made on Monday about the scheduled trial of Ukrainian troops captured by the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), an ally of Russia. The Ukrainian leader called the proceedings a “despicable show trial” and “the line beyond which any negotiations are impossible.”

READ MORE: Zelensky warns against putting neo-Nazis on trial

The DPR captured hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers during the battle for the city of Mariupol, including members of the notorious Azov Battalion, which has in its ranks fighters openly displaying neo-Nazi views and sympathies. Some of them have been accused of committing serious crimes during intensive fighting against DPR militias and Russian troops.

Volodin called for the trial to be held publicly, “so that the world community will know about the crimes against humanity committed by the Kiev regime.”

Top stories

RT Features

Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies