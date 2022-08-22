icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Aug, 2022 18:09
HomeRussia & FSU

Dugin reacts to daughter’s murder

Philosopher blames “Nazi Ukrainian regime” for car bombing that killed his daughter
Dugin reacts to daughter’s murder
Alexander Dugin © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin has released a response to Saturday’s car bombing outside Moscow, which may have targeted him but claimed the life of his daughter Darya. On Monday, Dugin blamed the Ukrainian government for the murder and said he wanted a military victory rather than revenge.

“As you know, in a terrorist act by the Nazi Ukrainian regime, my daughter Darya was savagely murdered before my eyes on August 20, while returning from the ‘Tradition’ festival near Moscow,” Dugin said in a statement released by his ally, conservative tycoon Konstantin Malofeyev.

Darya was “a beautiful Orthodox girl, a patriot, a military correspondent, a TV expert and a philosopher. Her speeches and reporting have always been profound, grounded and restrained. She never called for violence or war. She was a rising star at the beginning of her journey,” Dugin wrote. “The enemies of Russia killed here dishonorably, on the sly.”

Such acts of terrorism want to break the will of Russians by targeting the best and most vulnerable among them, Dugin said, adding that the terrorists will not succeed. Wishing for simple revenge or retribution would be “too petty, and un-Russian,” he added. 

“Instead, we need victory,” Dugin wrote. “So win, please!”

Western media's favorite Russian philosopher: Who is Aleksandr Dugin, whose daughter was killed in a Moscow car bombing?
Read more
Western media's favorite Russian philosopher: Who is Aleksandr Dugin, whose daughter was killed in a Moscow car bombing?

Dugina was driving her father’s Toyota SUV when it exploded, leading Russian authorities to suspect the bomb was meant for him. The FSB has identified the perpetrator as Ukrainian national Natalya Vovk, 43. 

On Monday, the Russian security service released a video showing Vovk entering the country as a brunette with Donetsk People’s Republic license plates last month. She was accompanied by her teenage daughter, whose surname was given as Shaban. Vovk was also registered as renting an apartment in the same Moscow building as Dugina, and leaving the country hurriedly on Sunday – crossing into Estonia with Ukrainian license plates and her hair dyed blonde.

Vovk, under the surname Shaban, appeared on the list of Ukrainian National Guard personnel that was published in April on the Russian internet. The doxx claimed she was associated with the “Azov” neo-Nazi regiment. Ukraine has denied any official involvement in the bombing. 

Top stories

RT Features

Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies