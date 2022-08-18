icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Aug, 2022 20:14
Ukrainian drone shot down over Crimean airport

Sevastopol’s top official reported the incident and said there were no casualties
Ukrainian drone shot down over Crimean airport
Aircraft at the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol during preparations for the Aviadarts-2016 All-Russian competition of military pilots in Crimea © Sputnik

The mayor of Sevastopol, Crimea’s largest city, has reported that a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by air defense systems in the vicinity of the city airport.

“According to preliminary data, recently in the vicinity of the Belbek airfield an unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by air defense systems,” Mikhail Razvozzhaev posted on his Telegram channel late on Thursday.

The official added that there have been no reports of casualties or material damage as a result of the incident. 

Even though the drone attack was apparently foiled, the mayor noted that pro-Ukrainian groups on social media had already begun peddling messages about a “successful” attack. Razvozzhaev called on Sevastopol residents to keep calm and only trust official sources of information. 

Meanwhile, Reuters has reported at least four explosions in Sevastopol, citing eyewitnesses. Ukrainian journalist, Anatoly Shariy – a vocal critic of the Kiev government – claimed on his Telegram channel that some of the explosions were so loud that people heard them ten kilometers away from the airfield.  

The Belbek airfield has been used exclusively by the Russian air force since Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014.

