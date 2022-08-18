Ammunition depot on fire in Russian region bordering Ukraine (VIDEOS)

Local residents are being evacuated to a safe distance, Belgorod governor said

An ammunition depot caught fire on Thursday night near the village of Timonovo, governor of in Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov has confirmed. There are no casualties, he said. The area is just across the border with Ukraine.

"An ammunition depot caught fire near the village of Timonovo, Valuysky urban district. According to the latest reports, there were no casualties, no injuries. The head of the district is taking the residents of the villages of Timonovo and Soloti to a safe distance," Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Emergency services are on the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.

Since the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, Kiev’s forces have carried out numerous strikes on settlements and border checkpoints in Russia’s regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk.

The attacks, which mainly involved drones and mortars, have hit both infrastructure and residential areas, resulting in destruction, injuries, and several civilian deaths.