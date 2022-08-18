icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Aug, 2022 14:25
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia explains terms for nuclear arms use

Moscow says it’s committed to avoiding the use of atomic weapons, except to prevent its own destruction
Russia explains terms for nuclear arms use
The Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile launcher. © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Russia is a responsible nuclear power and will only use its nuclear arms if attacked with weapons of mass destruction or if its existence is under threat, a spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry has said. Meanwhile, some Western officials argue that nukes can play a role on the battlefield, Ivan Nechaev added.

According to Russia’s official nuclear posture, “the use of the nuclear arsenal is possible only in response to an attack as a self-defense measure and in extreme circumstances,” the deputy press secretary of the ministry said during a daily briefing on Thursday.

The diplomat was responding to a question about the risk of nuclear escalation in the conflict with Ukraine. Russia is not in the habit of “saber-rattling, especially with nuclear weapons,” he said. Moscow is determined to keep the situation in Ukraine conventional and has no need to use a nuclear option in Ukraine, Nechaev asserted.

NATO applauds deployment of US nukes in Eastern Europe READ MORE: NATO applauds deployment of US nukes in Eastern Europe

He lamented that the leaders of Western powers have become far less responsible than their Cold War-era predecessors when it comes to deterrence issues.

“The liberal-globalist circles think it possible to discuss lowering the benchmark for the use of nuclear weapons,” he said, citing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as one example.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly reassured that its goals in Ukraine can be achieved without the use of nuclear arms. Deploying them would not make any military sense, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said this week.

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies