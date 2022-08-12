Ukrainian leader will be court-martialed, unless he returns to acting, Dmitry Medvedev says

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky will have only two options in the end - facing a court martial or going back to his acting career, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev claimed, in an email interview published Friday.

“[It will be either] a court martial or a return to supporting roles in comedy shows,” Medvedev told Russian journalist Nadana Fridrikhson, when prompted about Zelensky’s possible outcomes.

Medvedev, who is now the deputy head of Russia’s National Security Council, previously called Zelensky “an unshaved fellow wearing a green shirt” and compared him to Adolf Hitler after the Ukrainian president urged Western countries to close their borders to all Russian nationals.

Before becoming president of Ukraine, Zelensky was a comedian and actor. From 2015 to 2019, he played a high-school history teacher who unexpectedly became president of Ukraine in a TV series called ‘Servant of the People.’ After entering into politics, Zelensky named his party after the TV show.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.