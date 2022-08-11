icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Aug, 2022 11:44
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia warns of nuclear disaster ‘worse than Chernobyl’

Kiev’s shelling of the Zaporozhye power plant puts millions of lives at risk, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said
Russia warns of nuclear disaster ‘worse than Chernobyl’
FILE PHOTO. A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station, southeastern Ukraine. © AP

Ukraine’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is an act of terrorism that could trigger a disaster that would eclipse the 1986 Chernobyl incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have been repeatedly shelling the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, which is an act of nuclear terrorism. Such actions by the Kiev regime could lead to a disaster on a scale that would dwarf the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant,” the Russian Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesperson, Ivan Nechaev, told a news briefing in Moscow.

According to the diplomat, should such a disaster occur, radiation would hit not only nearby regions in Ukraine, Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, but also European countries, putting millions of lives at risk.

G7 issues nuclear demand to Moscow
Read more
G7 issues nuclear demand to Moscow

Nechaev also said he hoped the international community would pay attention to the situation at the site. “We are in favor of organizing an IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] mission to the Zaporozhye NPP, which was disrupted in June due to the decision of the UN Secretariat’s Department of Safety and Security,” he said.

On Thursday, Zaporozhye officials claimed that Russian air defense systems had thwarted a missile and drone attack on the NPP and the nearby city of Energodar.

[The Ukrainian military] are trying to bombard the peaceful town and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with MLRS [multiple launch rocket systems], heavy artillery and strike UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles],” said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the chief council of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration, adding that all the attacks were repelled and Ukrainian artillery positions hit by counter-battery fire.

On Wednesday, the Group of Seven (G7), consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, called on Russia to cede the nuclear power plant that was seized by Moscow’s forces in early March back to Ukraine. The group said the move would ensure the facility’s “safe and secure operations.” The nuclear power plant has been taken over by Russian troops, but is still being operated and maintained by Ukrainian crews.

One day previous, Moscow summoned an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss “Ukrainian provocations,” including a series of shelling attacks on the NPP. The meeting is expected to take place on Thursday.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Kiev of holding the whole of Europe hostage, saying its government officials “apparently won’t hesitate to burn it for the sake of their Nazi idols.” At the same time, Kiev has denied all allegations, claiming it was the Russian troops that shelled the facility to frame Ukrainian forces.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Zaporozhye plant is the largest in Europe and has up to 60 tons of enriched uranium and plutonium in its reactor cores and spent fuel storage.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies