icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Aug, 2022 06:33
HomeRussia & FSU

Pelosi's Taiwan visit created 'flashpoint out of thin air' – Lavrov

The senior US official may have been trying to prove she can get away with anything, Russia's foreign minister said
Pelosi's Taiwan visit created 'flashpoint out of thin air' – Lavrov
FILE PHOTO. Nancy Pelosi, left, greets Tsai Ing-wen, right, in Taipei, Taiwan. ©Chien Chih-Hung / Office of The President via Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has condemned US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, branding it a display of American disregard for international norms.

“It was the drive to prove to everyone their impunity and to act accordingly. ‘I do whatever I want’, something like that,” the minister told journalists on Wednesday. “I can hardly imagine any other reason to create a flashpoint out of thin air, despite knowing what it would mean for China.”

Pelosi arrived on the self-governed Chinese island on Tuesday and met its leader Tsai Ing-wen, despite repeated warnings from Beijing to stay away. The third highest-ranking US official praised Taiwan as a fellow “democracy” and pledged American support for it against “autocratic” China.

Washington formally acknowledges that Taiwan is part of China, but maintains a close informal relationship with its administration despite switching diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

The Chinese government has repeatedly said that trips by US officials encourage separatist forces on the island and thus violate China’s territorial integrity.

Amid the uncertainty last week over whether Pelosi’s then-rumored visit to Taiwan would take place, China warned that the US was “playing with fire” and that there will be consequences, if it happened.

The Chinese military has since launched a massive military exercise near Taiwan – which the island’s government claimed virtually amounted to a blockade – and imposed some trade restrictions, banning Taiwanese firms from buying sand and selling some food products.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies