Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, Crimea attacked by Ukraine – governor

Six people were injured in an apparent drone strike, the official said

The Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea was attacked by Ukraine, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday morning. Six people were injured in a strike presumably carried out by a drone, he added.

The attack took place on Russia’s Navy Day. Razvozhayev said that all celebrations have been canceled for safety reasons. Russia celebrates Navy Day on the last Sunday of July with military parades and other events across the country.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly voiced plans to take back Crimea, which voted to leave Ukraine and join Russia shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Deputy Defense Minister Vladimir Gavrilov said this month that the Black Sea Fleet stationed in Crimea poses “a permanent threat” to Ukraine.

Moreover, when asked about the use of US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, Vadim Skibitsky, the spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, told reporters this month that military sites in Crimea were “among the targets that must be struck in order to ensure the safety of our citizens, sites and Ukraine in general.” Crimea has “become a hub for the movement of all equipment and weapons that come from the Russian Federation,” he said.