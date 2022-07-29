icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jul, 2022 13:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Macron ‘insulted’ African nations – Lavrov

Russia hit back at the French president for speaking ill of African states that maintain ties with Moscow
Macron ‘insulted’ African nations – Lavrov
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Yaounde, Cameroon, July 26, 2022. © Saabi Jaekespier / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron’s claims that Moscow backs illegitimate regimes in Africa are insulting to the countries on the continent, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“If I remember correctly, he said that he was concerned with Russia’s military and diplomatic activity in Africa and with what he said was not cooperation, but the support for absolutely failed, illegitimate regimes and juntas,” Lavrov told reporters during his trip to Uzbekistan on Friday.

“If we look at the list of states we visited in Africa, and if that is what he said, it’s rather insulting for the African countries, which, despite everything, continue to consistently develop relations with the Russian Federation.” 

Lavrov visited Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia during his four-day trip to the continent before arriving in Uzbekistan on Thursday. Macron was in Africa around the same time, visiting Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

Speaking in Cameroon, a former French colony, on Tuesday, Macron called Russia “one of the last imperial colonial powers.” He accused Moscow of backing “weakened political powers” and “military juntas that have no legitimacy” in Africa.

READ MORE: EU’s Borrell has ‘no chance’ against Lavrov – Moscow

Macron also voiced concerns over the work of the Russia-linked private military company Wagner in Mali and Central African Republic. The Kremlin has denied Wagner represents the Russian government.

Lavrov said last year that the private contractor had been invited by the Malian authorities to fight terrorists as the French troops stationed in the country were in the process of withdrawal.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies