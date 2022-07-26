icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jul, 2022 14:56
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian grain center launched in Turkey – Moscow

Russian delegation is due to arrive to Istanbul soon to enforce exports deal with Kiev, Defense Ministry has said
Ukrainian grain center launched in Turkey – Moscow
© Getty Images / VCG / Contributor

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul which was established as part of the deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine, has started operations, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

Moscow’s delegation is due to arrive in the Turkish city to take part in a four-way format that comprises Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations. The Russian group of experts is headed by Rear Admiral Eduard Luik, the ministry said.

“The main task of Russian specialists in the JCC will be to promptly resolve all necessary issues for the initiative to reach the stage of practical implementation,” it noted.

The Russian representatives are set to start working after Russia and Ukraine signed a UN- and Turkey-brokered deal last week to unblock much-awaited grain exports from the nation. Under this agreement, the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul will oversee shipments from Ukraine to elsewhere and maintain safe transit routes for these shipments across the Black Sea. 

Russia and the United Nations also signed a memorandum providing for the UN’s involvement in lifting international sanctions on the export of Russian grain and fertilizers to world markets.

Deal struck on Ukraine grain exports READ MORE: Deal struck on Ukraine grain exports

At the time, the deal was touted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as “a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.” He also thanked Kiev and Moscow for “putting aside [their] differences” in a move that can potentially alleviate the food crisis in developing countries.

The agreement, however, soon came under question after Russia conducted a strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Saturday, saying that it had destroyed “a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse of Harpoon anti-ship missiles, supplied by the US to the Kiev regime.”

The strike was decried by both Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and Antonio Guterres. The latter said at the time that “the full implementation [of the deal] by Russia, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative” in order to ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe.

Following the attack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the strike did not violate the deal because “Russia did not assume any obligations that would prevent the continuation of the special military operation and the destruction of military infrastructure.” He also noted that “the grain terminal in Odessa is located at a considerable distance from military facilities.”

Wheat deliveries from Ukraine, a major producer of the commodity, were disrupted after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state in late February. Kiev and some Western officials previously accused Russia of deliberately preventing the shipments, but Moscow repeatedly insisted that Ukraine made these impossible by laying naval mines in the waterways around the ports.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Energy madness
0:00
28:9
Reality of sensuality? Giorgio Tricarico, author of ‘Lost Goddesses: A Kaleidoscope on Porn’
0:00
29:42
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies