Former president lists ‘sins of Russia’

Dmitry Medvedev has hit back at the numerous accusations aimed at Moscow with a heaping dose of sarcasm

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has compiled what he said is a list of Moscow’s ‘sins’, mocking the accusations hurled at the nation by the West. The list was published on Medvedev’s Telegram channel on Wednesday.

“OUR SINS (what Russia is guilty of): Skyrocketing gas prices at all pumps in the US and their close allies; soaring prices for all food products in all stores across all continents; sweltering heat in the European resorts that torments all living beings; triggering the ‘sanctions from hell’ against Russia that hit defenseless European companies,” he wrote.

Medvedev added that Russia is to blame for “[US President] Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. occasionally confusing words, failing to find the exit to the room, and reading technical notes on a teleprompter.”

The list also included mail-in voting in the US, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz being called an “offended liverwurst,” (an insult made by former Ukrainian Ambassador Andrey Melnik), and all the resignations of European leaders since “Peter the Great arrogantly established the Russian Empire against all odds.”

Medvedev continues, saying Russia is responsible for “public opinion manipulation with the help of Russian classical literature and symphonic music,” as well as “the wanton murder of the progressive European politician Gaius Julius Caesar committed by a gang of terrorists, including Publius Servilius Casca, Marcus Brutus, and other Russian hacks in order to split the Western world and promote anti-liberal values.”

The ex-president concludes the open-ended list of Russia’s sins with the “unprovoked preemptive meteorite strike on our planet and the subsequent dinosaur extinction.”

Medvedev’s comments come days after he claimed that Washington and London have drawn the “useful European idiots” into an economic war against Russia. “Washington in tandem with London conned the Europeans like a couple of shell-game tricksters,” he said at the time, referring to the record weakening of the euro.