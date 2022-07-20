Russia’s Lavrov talks Ukraine, sanctions and nuclear war with RT (FULL VIDEO)

The Russian foreign minister sat down for an hour-long interview with RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke about Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, sanctions and the confrontation with the West in an interview to RT and Sputnik on Wednesday.

Speaking with RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, the minister explained why, despite a promising start, peace talks with Ukraine effectively broke down in spring.

He shared his views about the risks of a nuclear war with the West and how Western-supplied heavy weapons affect the fighting on the ground in Ukraine, as well as decision-making in Moscow regarding the conflict.

Lavrov also discussed the effects of the sanctions on the European economy and the delivery of Russian gas to EU member states.

You can watch the full interview here: