icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jul, 2022 11:23
HomeRussia & FSU

There can be no winner in nuclear war – Russian FM

A nuclear conflict should never be started, Sergey Lavrov told RT and Sputnik
There can be no winner in nuclear war – Russian FM
FILE PHOTO: A nuclear explosion in Mururoa atoll in 1971. © AFP

There can be no winner in a nuclear conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday in an interview with RT and Sputnik.

When asked about the possibility of the conflict in Ukraine provoking a nuclear war between Russia and the West due to the ongoing attempts by the US and its allies to escalate the situation, Lavrov reminded that “we [Moscow] initiated a lot of statements of the five UN Security Council permanent members that there could be no victor in the nuclear war, it could never be started.”

“This is our stance. And we are going to stand firmly on this stance,” he insisted.

The Russian FM also reiterated that Russia has its own “doctrine that clearly stipulates what could be the case when we would be forced to use nuclear weapons.”

READ MORE: US and UK want ‘real war’ between Russia and EU – Lavrov

This doctrine only allows the use of nuclear arms if such weapons, or other types of weapons of mass destruction, are used to target Russia, or if the country is faced with an existential threat from conventional arms.

Lavrov also slammed the US administration for trying to spin the Ukraine conflict, insisting that “they're acting, well, irresponsibly, I would say. And the plans they make, they are building they really have some risks.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: End of unipolarity
0:00
28:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies