Moscow said it targeted a meeting of Kiev's military commanders with foreign arms suppliers in central Vinnitsa
Russia comments on deadly strike on Ukrainian city
Firefighters extinguish fire in the city of Vinnytsia, west-central Ukraine on July 14, 2022. © AFP / Sergei SUPINSKY

The Russian military has confirmed launching a missile attack at a target in the city of Vinnitsa in Ukraine. It denied claims that it was a deliberate strike on civilians, stating that it hit Ukrainian military commanders as they negotiated with foreign arms suppliers.

Russia attacked the House of Military Officers in Vinnitsa with sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, the Defense Ministry said on Friday during a daily briefing. The statement claimed that the attack happened when a group of Ukrainian senior military officers were holding a meeting with foreign arms suppliers. The discussion was about the “transfer of more warplanes and weapons systems as well as the repair of the Ukrainian military air fleet,” the ministry said. The Russian strike killed all participants at the gathering.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

