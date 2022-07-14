Civilians killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk bus hub – DPR   

The Donbass republic’s leader says a US-made M777 howitzer was used in the attack

Two civilians have lost their lives, with another six sustaining injuries as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the city of Donetsk, the local authorities reported on Thursday.

The leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said in a Telegram post that the Ukrainian military had hit a bus terminal.

Among the victims are a young woman “who was going home from work” and a bus driver, the official revealed.

Pushilin went on to claim that a US-supplied М777 howitzer had been used in the attack against an area where there are no military installations.

He described the attack as “yet another deliberate shelling of civilians in the republic.”

Also on Thursday, the authorities in Kiev claimed Moscow hit the city of Vinnitsa with missiles, allegedly killing 20 people, including three children, with 52 more injured.

The Russian military would not immediately comment on the attack.

However, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan cited a Russian defense official as confirming the strike and claiming that it targeted a building which had been used as a temporary shelter for “Nazi” fighters.

Both Kiev and Moscow have repeatedly accused each other of hitting civilian targets. Russia insists that only military objects are targeted.