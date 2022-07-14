icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jul, 2022 06:06
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine cuts ties with North Korea

Kiev cut diplomatic relations with Pyongyang after it recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics
Ukraine cuts ties with North Korea
A government building in Pyongyang, North Korea, 2018. © Carl Court / Getty Images

Ukraine severed all diplomatic and economic ties with North Korea after Pyongyang recognized the independence of the two Donbass republics.

“We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The North Korean regime’s recognition of the ‘subjectivity’ of the Russian occupational regimes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions is null and void, will have no legal consequences and will not change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine,” the ministry said.

The statement comes after Pyongyang confirmed on Wednesday that it had officially recognized the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which broke away from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Russia recognized their independence in late February, and Syria followed suit last month.

READ MORE: North Korea recognizes Donbass republics

Russian President Vladimir Putin cited the need to protect the people of Donbass as one of the reasons for sending troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West in crisis
0:00
26:51
Ally, mediator, disruptor? Bilgehan Ozturk, researcher at the SETA Foundation
0:00
29:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies