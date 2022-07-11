icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jul, 2022 17:32
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine appoints 25-year-old to high-ranking European integration post

A young woman who got her master’s degree three years ago now oversees Kiev’s European integration in the area of social policy
Ukraine appoints 25-year-old to high-ranking European integration post
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / Pierre Crom

A young Ukrainian woman, who graduated from a Kiev university with a master’s degree in journalism just three years ago, has been appointed as the nation’s deputy social policy minister with responsibility for European integration.

Anna Sergeeva, who was born in 1986, was promoted to the position on June 10 despite having almost no public service experience. She previously ran a management consultancy firm.

The new deputy minister appears to have had very little involvement with public administration prior to her appointment by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.

According to her profile published by the ministry, Sergeeva graduated from Taras Shevchenko University in Kiev, majoring in journalism. She also received a master’s degree in the same field at the same university the following year. In 2021, she attained a bachelor’s degree, this time in law, and is now undertaking further postgraduate studies in journalism.

EU divided over Ukraine support – Kiev
Read more
EU divided over Ukraine support – Kiev

Between 2019 and 2022, she also ran a management consultancy firm called Service Revisor. The company, which, according to the Ukrainian media, provided services to barber shops and beauty salons, still lists Sergeeva as its owner and “final beneficiary.”

According to her Facebook page, she also worked for the Ukrainian ‘1+1’ TV channel’s news service, as well as for BBC before her appointment to the ministerial position. She is also reportedly a successful blogger with over 92,000 followers on Instagram. Her account on the platform was recently set to private, however.

Ukraine’s Social Policy Ministry also added that Sergeeva was “actively engaged in public activities” over the past four years as she contributed to the “socialization of children with physical and mental disabilities,” as well as supporting lonely elderly people and orphans. She also worked as an “adviser” to Ukraine’s social policy minister “in a voluntary capacity,” the ministry’s statement added.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Legitimacy crisis
0:00
26:4
Eye of the tiger? Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies