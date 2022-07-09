icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jul, 2022 01:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian navy receives nuclear torpedo carrier sub

The multi-purpose ‘Belgorod’ submarine can carry atomic-powered ‘Poseidon’ torpedoes
Russian navy receives nuclear torpedo carrier sub
K-329 Belgorod flag-raising ceremony in Severodvinsk, July 8, 2022 ©  Sevmash shipyard

The world’s longest submarine, K-329 Belgorod, was officially handed over to the Russian military on Friday at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk. Russian Navy commander Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov attended the ceremony and thanked the shipbuilders for delivering the “research" vessel. The Belgorod, however, is also designed to be able to carry up to six ‘Poseidon’ nuclear-powered torpedoes, which are still under development.

The Belgorod “opens up new opportunities for Russia in conducting various studies, allowing us to conduct a variety of scientific expeditions and rescue operations in the most remote areas of the oceans,” Yevmenov said at the ceremony, thanking both Sevmash, the Rubin design bureau and Russia’s entire military industry for successfully building the submarine.

The multi-purpose nuclear submarine was previously designated as Project 09852. It is based on the Project 949A series, known in the West as the Oscar II-class, but with significant modifications. The lengthened hull allows the Belgorod to carry undersea drones, a deep-sea rescue vehicle (DSRV), as well as a smaller nuclear-powered submarine such as the AS-31 Losharik.

Russia sends world’s largest underwater vessel to sea for first time, tests continue of nuclear armed mega-submarine 'Belgorod' READ MORE: Russia sends world’s largest underwater vessel to sea for first time, tests continue of nuclear armed mega-submarine 'Belgorod'

While Admiral Yevmenov chose to highlight the scientific and rescue capabilities of the vessel, Western observers are mainly interested in Belgorod’s ability to carry ‘Poseidons’. The United States Naval Institute dubbed the vessel a doomsday submarine… armed with a strategic nuclear torpedo the size of a school bus,” while The War Zone defense blog called it one of “Russia’s most versatile and feared weapons, built with espionage and launching nuclear powered, nuclear-armed torpedoes in mind.”

Formerly known as the ‘Status-6 Oceanic Multipurpose System’ (after an “accidental” leak in 2015)the nuclear-powered autonomous torpedo was one of the six “superweapons” officially announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin back in March 2018. Still under development, the Poseidon is supposedly designed to be undetectable by conventional means, and capable of destroying entire carrier battle groups or causing tsunamis that could wreck coastal cities. An entire new class of submarines, the Khabarovsk, is allegedly being designed around carrying the ‘Poseidons’, but all information about them is classified.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies