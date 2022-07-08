Russia condemns Abe shooting as ‘terrorism’

Moscow has expressed shock at the apparent assassination attempt on the former Japanese prime minister

Russia has described the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe as a “monstrous crime” and an “act of terrorism.”

Everyone responsible for it should be held accountable, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. She was writing before Abe's death was confirmed.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin, in a Telegram, wrote that "the hand of a criminal cut short the life of an outstanding statesman who led the Japanese government for a long time and did a lot to develop good neighborly relations between our countries."

Putin added that Abe, whom he called only "Shinzo", was an "excellent person" and lamented the loss of his "personal and professional qualities."

Abe was shot and seriously injured in the Japanese city of Nara, where he was delivering a speech ahead of a parliamentary election. He reportedly died in hospital later on Friday, after Russia released the statement.

Police identified the gunman, who was apprehended at the scene, as a 41-year-old local resident.

The has attack sparked universal condemnation both in Japan and in other nations.