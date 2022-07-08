icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jul, 2022
Russia condemns Abe shooting as ‘terrorism’

Moscow has expressed shock at the apparent assassination attempt on the former Japanese prime minister
FILE PHOTO. Shinzo Abe during a visit to Russia. ©Russian Presidential Press And Information Office via Getty Images

Russia has described the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe as a “monstrous crime” and an “act of terrorism.”

Everyone responsible for it should be held accountable, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. She was writing before Abe's death was confirmed.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin, in a Telegram, wrote that "the hand of a criminal cut short the life of an outstanding statesman who led the Japanese government for a long time and did a lot to develop good neighborly relations between our countries."

Putin added that Abe, whom he called only "Shinzo", was an "excellent person" and lamented the loss of his "personal and professional qualities."

Abe was shot and seriously injured in the Japanese city of Nara, where he was delivering a speech ahead of a parliamentary election. He reportedly died in hospital later on Friday, after Russia released the statement.

Police identified the gunman, who was apprehended at the scene, as a 41-year-old local resident.

The has attack sparked universal condemnation both in Japan and in other nations.

