icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2022 19:00
HomeRussia & FSU

Freak storm hits Moscow (VIDEOS)

The Russian capital was hit by high winds and heavy rainfall that turned streets into rivers
Freak storm hits Moscow (VIDEOS)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky

Moscow was hit by heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday, which caused flash flooding in some parts of the city. A number of trees were felled and structures damaged, while a lightning strike even sparked a minor fire at a church.

In the span of just an hour, parts of Russia’s capital were subjected to some 30% of the monthly average rainfall total, according to the city’s public services department.

Streets across the city turned into rivers, as storm drains were overwhelmed.

The strong winds toppled numerous trees, footage circulating online shows. Debris and fallen trees damaged multiple cars across the metropolis.

At least one residential building in central Moscow partially lost its roofing, with the wreckage reportedly landing on a parked vehicle.

Lightning struck a late 18th century church in central Moscow, causing a minor fire. Footage from the scene shows smoke emitting from the dome.

The blaze, however, was promptly extinguished by emergency services.

The inclement weather also briefly disrupted operations of the Moscow metro system, one of the largest in the world. It affected both overground lines, which in some cases were blocked by fallen trees, while the entrances to some underground stations saw light flooding.

Some Muscovites, however, seemed to have found a way to enjoy the tempest. Footage circulating online shows a naked man having climbed out onto the roof of a building in order to, apparently, get a better feel of the storm that hit the city.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies