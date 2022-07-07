icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Three children killed by Ukrainian shelling Wednesday – DPR

Seven civilians, including three children, have died from Ukrainian fire, the Donetsk People’s Republic says
Smoke over Donetsk, Donetsk People’s Republic, July 7, 2022. © DPR / Telegram

Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) authorities said on Thursday morning that seven people have been killed and 30 injured by Ukrainian fire over the past 24 hours. They added among those killed were three children, with eight also wounded.

Officials earlier said a kindergarten had been shelled in Donetsk on Thursday.

The authorities reported power outages in the villages of Aleksandrovka and Kremenets after the area was hit by Ukrainian artillery.

Pavel Kirilenko, a senior Ukrainian-appointed Donbass official, meanwhile, said that seven civilians were killed by Russian fire in several Ukrainian-held towns on Wednesday.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of shelling residential areas and killing civilians.

Moscow announced on Sunday that Russian and local forces had expelled Ukrainian troops from the entire territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) after seizing Lisichansk, the last major Ukrainian-held city in the area.

Top stories

