Those seeking to “judge” Russia might face the “wrath” of God, the country’s ex-president has cautioned

Russia’s former president, Dmitry Medvedev, has warned against any attempt to establish an international tribunal of sorts over the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev. Those promoting such ideas have no moral right to do so, and might ultimately face the “wrath” of God should they persist in their desire to “judge” the country, he said on Wednesday in a social media post.

“Who’s been screaming that it is necessary to set up a court over Russia and involve supranational bodies for this? Who is this daredevil or idiot?” Medvedev wrote, saying that it’s never a good idea to threaten a major nuclear power like Russia that way.

“This high priest is known to everyone,” he added, referring to the US. “And he worked very hard to sow chaos and destruction all over the world under the guise of the notorious ‘true democracy’.”

Moreover, Washington doesn’t have the moral right to judge anyone, let alone Russia, given the lengthy record of its “bloody wars of destruction” throughout its whole history, he pointed out. The US has excelled in imposing “its will crudely and primitively, using money, spineless vassals, – called ‘allies’ for the sake of decency – and weapons of the highest quality,” he added.

What tribunal condemned the sea of blood shed by the US [in Vietnam] and in other places? Nobody! No supranational body was created for these purposes. But the number of victims of the criminal policy of the US today is comparable to the [number of] victims of the Hitler regime.

While the US has been “killing people with impunity,” it has never faced any “real condemnation” from the “international structures it funds,” he said, concluding his post with an apocalyptic warning.

The US and its worthless lapdogs must remember the words of the Scripture: ‘Judge not, that ye not be judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged’ (Mt. 7:1–2). ‘For the great day of their wrath has come, and who can withstand it?’(Rev. 6:17)

The talk about establishing an international tribunal of sorts over alleged ‘war crimes’ said to be committed by Russian troops in Ukraine intensified last week, when the matter was brought up during a UN security council meeting joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via a video link. Zelensky accused Moscow of deliberately targeting civilians, and reiterated his call for Russia to be declared a “terrorist state” and expelled from both the council and the UN.

Zelensky’s calls were supported by Poland, Estonia, and the UK, yet no mechanism to dismiss a permanent member of the UNSC even exists, while Moscow holds veto power in it. Russia has denied any accusations of targeting civilians, instead accusing Kiev of using such tactics.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.