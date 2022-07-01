icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jul, 2022 14:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainians blame own govt alongside Russia for conflict – poll

Almost 50% believe that Zelensky’s government bears “a great deal of responsibility” for the ongoing fighting, according to the study
Ukrainians blame own govt alongside Russia for conflict – poll
Ukrainian troop ride a tank in Donbass. © AFP / Anatolii Stepanov

Ukrainians tend to believe that not only Russia, but their own government, the US, and NATO should all share the blame for the conflict in their country, a recent poll has found.

The survey, done by phone among 1,005 Ukrainians between June 9 and 13, was carried out by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago and paid for by the Wall Street Journal.

The participants were united on Russia’s role in the conflict, with 82% saying that the country bears “a great deal of responsibility” after sending its troops into Ukraine on February 24. Only 9% believed Moscow had nothing to be blamed for.

However, the poll made it quite clear that most Ukrainians don’t seem to agree with the narrative of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Western backers that Moscow’s military operation in their country was an unprovoked aggression.

Kissinger outlines three possible outcomes of conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Kissinger outlines three possible outcomes of conflict in Ukraine

A whopping 70% of those surveyed said that the actions of the Ukrainian government also contributed to the outbreak of the conflict, with 47% assigning “a great deal of responsibility” to Kiev for it.

The US, which has been providing Zelensky’s government with billions of dollars in military and economic aid during Russia’s military operation, has been labeled the culprit by 58%. According to 26% of respondents, Americans bear “a great deal of responsibility” for the current state of affairs.

Ukrainians evaluated the role of the US-led NATO bloc similarly to the one of Washington, with a difference of just a couple of percent points. NATO’s eastward expansion and plans to make Ukraine a member of the alliance have been labeled a national security threat by Moscow and singled out as one of the main reasons for its offensive. 

Another reason cited by the Russian authorities was the need to “denazify” Ukraine, but only 35% of respondents said they thought that the country’s “ultra-right nationalists” had any role to play in provoking the conflict.

Despite Russia’s steady advances in Donbass, Ukrainians appeared to be optimistic about the overall outcome of the fighting.

Only 11% of Americans blame Putin for gas prices – poll
Read more
Only 11% of Americans blame Putin for gas prices – poll

Only 6% said that it was “extremely” or “very likely” that Moscow would be able to retain all of the areas it now controls in Donbass and southern Ukraine if a ceasefire occurs. 

According to 66% of those surveyed, Kiev is going to win back all of its lost land eventually, and things will go back to normal. 

Russia sent troops into Ukraine four months ago, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.” 

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on NATO: Doubling down
0:00
28:3
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies