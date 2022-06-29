icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jun, 2022 07:16
HomeRussia & FSU

UK fighter appeals death sentence – Donetsk court

A captured British-born fighter has launched an appeal to overturn his sentence, the highest court in the DPR has said
UK fighter appeals death sentence – Donetsk court
Shaun Pinner in court in Donetsk, DPR, June 7, 2022. Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Sputnik

Shaun Pinner, a captured British citizen who had been fighting for the Ukrainian Army, has appealed his death sentence, the top court in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS on Wednesday. The court now has up to two months to review the verdict.

According to TASS, Pinner’s locally appointed lawyer asked the court to reduce the sentence to life imprisonment.

Pinner was captured by Russian and Donbass troops during the siege of Mariupol, and was accused by the DPR of being a mercenary and waging an illegal war against the republic.

He was sentenced to death this month along with another British national, Aiden Aslin, and Saadoun Brahim, who is originally from Morocco.

Death row UK fighter in Donbass warns family ‘time running out’
Read more
Death row UK fighter in Donbass warns family ‘time running out’

The British government said it was “appalled” by the verdict and promised to fight for the release of Pinner and Aslin. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that Aslin and Pinner should be treated as POWs, not mercenaries, and called their trial in Donetsk a “sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.”

The Kremlin maintains that the trial itself and the sentencing is the domestic affair of the DPR.

Andrey Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to the UK, said last week that he had received a “contemptuous and condescending” letter from London regarding the two captured Britons. The tone of message was “not a call for dialogue,” he added, advising the UK government to contact the DPR authorities directly.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies